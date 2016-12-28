  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
VIDEO: Brawls break out at Connecticut mall, 7 arrested

Police have charged seven people in connection with a series of fights at a Connecticut mall that took officers from several departments to control.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut --
The fights that erupted Monday evening at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester were among several brawls involving mostly youths reported at malls around the country.

A person in the mall captured the fights on video:

Manchester police say men ages 20 and 19, as well as boys ages 16, 15, and 14, and a 15-year-old girl are facing charges including trespassing, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

Police say what started as a disturbance involving eight to 10 teens escalated into a "chaotic situation" and several fights.

One officer was assaulted but did not require medical attention. There were no reports of weapons being used, and no evidence the fights were gang-related.
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
