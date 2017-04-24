  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor de Blasio makes an announcement on education
VIDEO: Women trash Michigan store before running over employee

A convenience store manager in Michigan was severely injured after an angry customer drove over her Saturday, and the whole thing was caught on cameral (WLS)

KENTWOOD, Mich. --
A convenience store manager in Michigan was severely injured after an angry customer drove over her Saturday police said, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Around 1:30 a.m., employee Jose was working with a 57-year-old woman named Kristina. WXMI reports surveillance video shows three women pull up to the drive-thru window in a dark-colored SUV. Jose said that is when he heard the argument start.

"They were arguing about the price or something like that, like the price was changing or something. So the owner gave them the bottle to check everything and she just got tired of dealing with it so she closed the window," he said.

Jose thinks the women got mad because Kristina shut the window on them, so they came inside.

"Kristina came out and they started arguing about how she got disrespected or something like that. The customer said she did everything right, but she was complaining about the prices," Jose said.

He asked the women to leave, but they said they wouldn't leave without an apology and then began trashing the store.

"Then one of the two girls that came in after said, 'Well we'll give her something to get mad about," and they started pulling down the shelves of the snacks things over there, the chips and everything. They pulled the shelves and that's when Kristina started chasing them cause they started running," Jose said.

Kristina chased after the three women into the parking lot. Video shows Kristina run up to the passenger side window. The driver backs up, knocks Kristina to the ground and then they run her over.

Kristina was left lying in the parking lot.

"I found her on the ground. She was laying there. If it would've been a few inches further, they would've run over her stomach, so it was lucky that it wasn't and it was just the legs. Otherwise it would've been worse," Jose said.

Police said Kristina remains hospitalized with a fractured leg, broken pelvis and bleeding on her brain. Police are still looking for the three suspects.
