Vigil held for Long Island mother killed saving daughter from out-of-control car

It has been a week of grief for a family on Long Island.There were candles, music and prayers as a community came together on the summer-like evening to remember a woman's whose selfless act of love saved her daughter's life on Mother's Day.Diane Aluska pushed her 16-year-old daughter Jenna out of the path of an out-of-control car, but could not get away to save her own life. Many came out to show the Aluska family they will never be forgotten."I'm going to miss my wife," said Kenny Aluska, the victim's husband. "Thank you everyone for being here."Hundreds gathered to pay respect, to keep the heartbroken Aluska family strong, even as they deal with their gut-wrenching loss."She was the heart of our family, and we are going to miss her tremendously," said Robert Acquista, the victim's brother.Diane worked for the Town of Babylon for the past decade, and her last act of kindness was embraced by everyone she touched."We must show our support, offer our services and pray for their comfort," the superintendent said.Diane and her daughter Jenna had just walked out if church on Mother's Day and had decided to walk across the street to a local store.That's when the out-of-control car came out of nowhere.Authorities say the 80-year-old driver mistakenly put the car in reverse and stepped on the gas, pinning Diane underneath.She died from massive injuries, but now residents are fundraising to help the Aluska family."We all just can't believe it, it's such a tragedy," said Lisa Patto, a resident."She was a heroine in our book and the people out here are all here to support her," a resident said.The community really turned out to show their support and love and to say that they are going to be here to help this family through these really difficult times.