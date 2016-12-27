NEWS

Newark officials say violent crime in the city dropped in 2016

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Officials in Newark are set to announce that violent crime in the city has dropped 10 percent compared to last year.

Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose are holding a news conference Tuesday.

Baraka says homicides are down 10 percent compared to 2015 and the number of shooting victims has dropped 20 percent.

He says there also has been a reduction in robberies, burglaries, auto thefts and thefts from autos.

Among several factors, Baraka and Ambrose credit the drop to an increase in police manpower and partnerships with county and state law enforcement.

Newark's police department currently is under federal monitoring after a Justice Department probe that found that officers routinely used excessive force and made street stops that disproportionately affected minorities.
