Violent deli robbery in the Bronx caught on camera

Police are searching for armed thieves responsible for a violent robbery at a Bronx deli, and they're hoping the dramatic surveillance video will lead to arrests.The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Pitman Grocery and Deli on Pitman Avenue.Authorities say the masked robbers pointed a gun at the 48-year-old employee behind the counter, hopped the counter and smacked the clerk with the pistol.One suspect grabbed cash from the register, while the other forced a 50-year-old worker to the ground at gunpoint before stealing cash from his pockets.Both individuals fled the location.The victim behind the counter sustained a non-life threatening head injury and was treated at Jacobi Hospital.The suspects are described as black males in their 20s wearing dark clothing and masks.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).