Wake held on Long Island for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --Mourners are gathering to pay their final respects to NYPD detective Steven McDonald, who died Tuesday, 30 years after being shot in Central Park and paralyzed.
A wake is being held Wednesday and Thursday at St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre.
McDonald, 59, died at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island after suffering a heart attack last Friday.
He became well-known for his charity work in the decades after the shooting, and for publicly forgiving the gunman.
McDonald had continued as an active member of the police department despite the fact that he used a wheelchair and was only able to breathe with help from a respirator.
"To have to struggle for each and every breath for 30 years and to do the work that Steven had done for 30 years, to have that message of peace and forgiveness and faith, he's an absolutely tremendous human being and he'll be sorely missed by everyone in this department," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Wednesday.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral Friday morning and will be celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who calls McDonald "an icon of mercy and forgiveness."