NEWS

Wake held on Long Island for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald
EMBED </>More News Videos

Bill Ritter has the latest details.

Eyewitness News
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --
Mourners are gathering to pay their final respects to NYPD detective Steven McDonald, who died Tuesday, 30 years after being shot in Central Park and paralyzed.

A wake is being held Wednesday and Thursday at St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre.

McDonald, 59, died at North Shore University Hospital on Long Island after suffering a heart attack last Friday.

He became well-known for his charity work in the decades after the shooting, and for publicly forgiving the gunman.

McDonald had continued as an active member of the police department despite the fact that he used a wheelchair and was only able to breathe with help from a respirator.

"To have to struggle for each and every breath for 30 years and to do the work that Steven had done for 30 years, to have that message of peace and forgiveness and faith, he's an absolutely tremendous human being and he'll be sorely missed by everyone in this department," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said Wednesday.

The funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral Friday morning and will be celebrated by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who calls McDonald "an icon of mercy and forgiveness."
Related Topics:
newsnypdpolice officer shotNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
Senate Prepares to Vote on Obamacare 'Repeal and Replace' Process
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
Republicans Grapple With How to Repeal 'Obamacare'
Trump to Nominate David Shulkin for Secretary of Veterans Affairs
More News
Top Stories
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Officials: Fetus found inside clogged pipe was miscarriage
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite on 'GMA'
Viewers of Obama's farewell speech ask: Where is Sasha?
'Yes we did' - Obama bids farewell in nostalgic final speech
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
Show More
Bronx leaders push for action after mom killed by stray bullet
Man faces sentencing in shooting of retired officer in Westchester
Infant girl critical after being found in Bronx apartment
NYC traffic deaths drop to record low, but pedestrian deaths up
Police: Thief makes off with cash in Flatlands Avenue restaurant hold-ups
More News
Top Video
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
ABC News: FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Compromised by Russians
More Video