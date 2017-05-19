NEWS

Washington state Ferris wheel accident leaves 3 hurt

PORT TOWNSEND, Washington --
Two women and a 7-year-old boy are recovering after falling from a Ferris wheel in Washington state.
KOMO-TV reports the incident happened Thursday evening in Port Townsend during the town's annual Rhododendron Festival.


A witness told rescue officials that a Ferris wheel cart flopping upside down ejected the three people.

The two women and the boy fell 15 to 18 feet (4 to 5 meters) and landed on the ride's metal flooring.


Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says a 59-year-old woman was airlifted to the Seattle hospital. Gregg says she is currently in serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit, and her injuries are non-life threatening.

Officials said the injuries to the boy and to one woman weren't life-threatening.

The ride was shut down and cordoned off for an investigation.

The festival says authorities and the company that owns the carnival equipment are investigating
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
