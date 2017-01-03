FORT MYERS, Florida (WABC) --Eagle watch continues in Florida, with thousands of people keeping an eye on a live stream of two American bald eagles named Harriet and M-15 as they wait for their second egg to hatch.
The two eaglets have been breaking out of their shells in their nest in Fort Myers, with one making its big debut Saturday.
A look at one of the new eaglets Dec. 31:
The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's Twitter account @SWFLEagleCAM.
Watch the live stream here:
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has seen millions of people tune in since it launched in 2012, when Harriet was with her previous mate, Ozzie.
They were together for more than 20 years, until Ozzie died in September of 2015 after getting into a fight with another male eagle, believed to be M15. Ozzie passed on two days later.
Though it is thought bald eagles mate for life, a new partner can be chosen if one dies or disappears.
After an incident involving a car a few months earlier, Ozzie was sent to an animal hospital for rehabilitation. During this time, several suitors reportedly made a run at Harriet, including M15, who became a regular. When Ozzie returned, numerous altercations occurred, eventually ending in his death.
Harriet bonded with M15 a month later and laid the two eggs that hatched successfully.