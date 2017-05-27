An NYPD officer in the Bronx showed some young basketball players how it's done.Officer Garthlette James was in the 50th Precinct when he took this shot from outside the park -- and sunk it."We're going to make it! Trust," he says in the now-viral video to naysayers.After three dribbles, the 29-year-old officer fires off the shot from the sidewalk. Cheers erupt from the court, the video depicts.The officer, who has been with the department more than five years, celebrated with a huge grin.James said he likes to have fun out in the community like this -- and wants to make a difference and inspire people.