Jersey City water main break leaves about 150 people without service

Crews were on the scene of a water main break in Jersey City Sunday.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Residents of a neighborhood in Jersey City are hoping their water service will resume Monday.

A water main broke at 2nd Street and Manila Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The six-inch main was shut down for repairs, affecting nearly 150 people.

The Suez Water Company has been working to fix the main and get service back up and running.

One resident had a flooded basement and no service.

"There's thousands of dollars in damage down there," said homeowner Craig Buckbee. "It's not on my Christmas list."
