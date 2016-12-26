Residents of a neighborhood in Jersey City are hoping their water service will resume Monday.A water main broke at 2nd Street and Manila Avenue Sunday afternoon.The six-inch main was shut down for repairs, affecting nearly 150 people.The Suez Water Company has been working to fix the main and get service back up and running.One resident had a flooded basement and no service."There's thousands of dollars in damage down there," said homeowner Craig Buckbee. "It's not on my Christmas list."