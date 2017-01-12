NEWS

Queens water main break in Elmhurst floods basements

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A water main break closed streets and flooded basements in the Elmhurst section of Queens overnight Wednesday.

The 12-inch main broke on 60th Avenue just after midnight.

Basements and one parking garage were flooded.

The main was capped, but gas was shut off for repairs.

The following locations are impacted:

-- 99-10 60th Avenue - six story building with 67 residential units. There is flooding in the basement. Gas has been shut off for repairs and there are no issues with electricity.

-- 99-11 60th Avenue - six story building with 136 residential units. There is flooding in the parking garage, but it is not affecting the building.

-- 99-25 60th Avenue and 99-45 60th Avenue - four buildings total in the housing area, impacting 250 residents. Officials are assessing the situation to provide an estimated time of restoration.

Ninety-Ninth Street was closed from 59th Avenue to the Long Island Expressway for repairs, but had reopened; 60th Avenue was closed from 99th Street to Calloway Street.

The cause of the break is under investigation.
