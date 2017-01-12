A water main break closed streets and flooded basements in the Elmhurst section of Queens overnight Wednesday.The 12-inch main broke on 60th Avenue just after midnight.Basements and one parking garage were flooded.The main was capped, but gas was shut off for repairs.The following locations are impacted:-- 99-10 60th Avenue - six story building with 67 residential units. There is flooding in the basement. Gas has been shut off for repairs and there are no issues with electricity.-- 99-11 60th Avenue - six story building with 136 residential units. There is flooding in the parking garage, but it is not affecting the building.-- 99-25 60th Avenue and 99-45 60th Avenue - four buildings total in the housing area, impacting 250 residents. Officials are assessing the situation to provide an estimated time of restoration.Ninety-Ninth Street was closed from 59th Avenue to the Long Island Expressway for repairs, but had reopened; 60th Avenue was closed from 99th Street to Calloway Street.The cause of the break is under investigation.