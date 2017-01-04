A water main broke Wednesday morning in Hoboken, leaving many without water.The water main near Observer Highway and Park Avenue broke just after 3:30 a.m. A block of Park Avenue and Garden Street closed between Newark Street and Observer Highway.The cause of the break is under investigation.About 1,000 customers were without water to facilitate repairs, according to Suez, but workers isolated the main and restored service to all customers, except for one building on Park Avenue.Workers remained on the scene through the morning.Observer Highway closed from Park to Willow avenues, but it had reopened around 7 a.m. One block of Park Avenue and Garden Street was still closed later Wednesday morning between Observer and Newark Street.Hoboken Public Schools were open, but bottled water was provided for students and staff. The district said water pressure in the schools would be monitored throughout the day.There is no need to boil water, officials said.