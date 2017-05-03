NEWS

Man sentenced in fatal shooting of Iona College student

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
The man found guilty in the fatal shooting of an Iona College student was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Stevenson Desir of New Rochelle was found guilty in February in the April 2016 killing of Iona freshman Brandon Lawrence.

"Why did you kill him?! He never hurt you or any member of your family! Why did you kill my son?", asked the victim's mother Sharon Lawrence, who never did get the answer to that question.

But she did make sure that the convicted killer Desir knew the heartbreak and loss he caused when he cut short the life of Brandon Lawrence.

"He had a 5-year plan of where he would be in life. But unfortunately he never got to achieve any of his plans or dreams because of you, Stevenson Desir," said Sharon Lawrence.

It was April of last year after a party inside a New Rochelle apartment when the 19-year-old Desir fatally shot Lawrence, also 19, in Lincoln Park, leaving the teenager to die face down in the middle of a ballfield.

Wednesday morning Desir gave a brief statement before Judge Barry Warhitt handed down the sentence.

"I would like to tell the Lawrence family I am sorry for your loss, truly from the bottom of my heart," said Desir.

"I guess this was his final thing to say. And it's still no remorse. He was cold at the trial and he's cold now," said the victim's aunt Denise Young.

Afterwards, outside the courthouse, there was a small sense of peace and relief for the Lawrence family. Forgiveness? Maybe later, but not right now.

"In order for me to move on in my life and go on, I have to forgive him. I have to say I don't hate you and I want to forgive you. I mean, it's not easy," said Sharon Lawrence.

Lawrence played basketball at Lincoln High School in Yonkers and graduated in 2015.
