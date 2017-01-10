  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions
NEWS

Wife accused of framing husband's ex-girlfriend in 'rape fantasy' plot in California
EMBED </>More News Videos

A perceived victim in a bizarre case in Orange County is now a defendant who was accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee. (KABC)

By
FULLERTON, California --
A perceived victim in a bizarre case in Orange County, California, is now a defendant accused of framing her husband's ex-fiancee.

Through tears, Michelle Hadley spoke Monday about the relief she felt after a judge cleared her of charges that could have put her in prison for life.

The 30-year-old served three months in jail, accused of posing as her ex-fiancee's wife, Angela Diaz, and soliciting rape fantasy ads on Craigslist.

"Ms. Hadley is an innocent victim of a diabolical scheme," announced Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

At a news conference, Rackauckas exonerated Hadley and filed charges against Diaz.

The DA said she used virtual private networks pretending to be Hadley to send threatening emails to herself and to respond to the ads.

Men answered the ads and showed up at her home, attempting to rape her, which she reported to police, blaming Hadley.

"In about September we started getting some of these IP addresses back, and we realized they were coming back to Ms. Diaz's condo," shared Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer.

Anaheim police said they arrested Hadley because there was a real threat to public safety. They released her three months later. Detectives filed 55 search warrants to help clear her name.

"She's always maintained her innocence," said Michael Guisti, Hadley's lawyer. "Unfortunately, nobody listened. She was interviewed in depth by Anaheim PD when she was taken in."

Diaz faces a long list of charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and falsely reporting crimes.

"Now I feel like I can finally get back to life as I know it and doing things that I love," Hadley shared.
Related Topics:
newscraigslistrapeattempted rapestalkingthreatu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Storms That Battered West Move East
Trump's AG Pick on 1986 Allegations of Racism: 'I Abhor the Klan'
Hostage Situation Reported at an Alabama Credit Union
President Obama Opens up About Sasha and Malia's Time in the White House
President Obama Says 'Obamacare' Will Survive Beyond His Presidency
More News
Top Stories
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his own driveway
Sheriff's deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
LI woman accused in gas station robbery, fake charity scam
Show More
Young sons save mom, fight off knife-wielding home invader
Fort Lauderdale suspect canceled trip to NYC, ABC News reports
Backpage removes adult content, cites 'unconstitutional censorship'
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Derrick Rose missing from Knicks, said to have Chicago family issue
More News
Top Video
1 dead after fire in abandoned Brentwood home
Queens-Midtown Tunnel tolls go cashless
New video: 2nd vehicle involved in Bronx marble vandalism
Cory Booker to testify against Sessions as hearing opens
More Video