NEWS

Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman killed in Connecticut crash

WOODBURY, Connecticut --
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury. The other victim was 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a "devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend" and pledged to give Chris Berman "the love and support he will surely need in this hour."

Police say Kathy Berman's car struck the rear of Bertulis' SUV and both veered off the road. Berman's car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water.

Bertulis' vehicle struck a utility pole and landed on its roof.

ESPN is based in Bristol, Connecticut.
Related Topics:
newsESPNcrashaccidentConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police-involved shooting in Trenton; investigation underway
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
Police arrest NC student armed with weapons, hit list
2 children missing after supervised visit with their father in Newark
More News
Top Stories
Body discovered in water in Central Park; 2nd in 2 days
2 children missing after supervised visit with their father in Newark
Trump defends abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey
Memorandum on why Comey was fired
Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Brooklyn
Bronx substitute teacher fired after allegedly ripping hijab off student's head
Police-involved shooting in Trenton; investigation underway
Show More
NYC considering signal changes at most dangerous intersections
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big' dead at 45
Random attack in the Bronx leaves 83-year-old man critically hurt
Funeral services for mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Man stabbed and slashed during robbery in Queens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos