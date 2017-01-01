NEWS

William Christopher, actor best known for role as Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84

William Christopher, an actor known best for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show 'MASH,' died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, according to his family. (AP Photo/Wally Fong/Christopher family)

PASADENA, California (WABC) --
William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday, his family confirmed to WABC sister station, KABC-TV.

His son, John Christopher, said the actor died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.

He was 84.

From left to right: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher during the taping of the final episode of "*M*A*S*H" in January 1983.


The actor played the role of Father John Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H" from 1972 to 1983 and in the follow-up series "After M*A*S*H*" from 1983 to 1985.

He also had parts in the movies "The Fortune Cookie," "With Six You Get Eggroll," and the TV show "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C."

From left to right: William Christopher, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and Jamie Farr, take a break on the set of "M*A*S*H" in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 1982.


William Christopher leaves behind his wife Barbara and his sons John and Ned.

