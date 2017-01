A BB apparently shot out the windows of a police cruiser parked by the Linden Houses in Brooklyn.Two uniformed officers were sitting in the cruiser on Wortman Avenue in East New York when they heard the passenger-side window shatter just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.Police searched the area but found no witnesses or camera footage.It is believed a pellet or BB gun was used to shoot out the window. No arrests have been made.