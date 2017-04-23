NEWS

Woman claims Fitbit device exploded on her wrist

A spokesperson for Fitbit says the company is investigating a woman's claim that a Fitbit exploded on her wrist.

The Wisconsin woman says she received a second-degree burn on her arm when her Fitbit Flex 2 tracker exploded. She had the device for two weeks before the incident happened last Tuesday.


The woman says her doctor had to pick pieces of plastic out of the wound.

Fitbit released a statement saying in part,
"We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2."
