A woman was found dead at a home in Hempstead Tuesday night.Around 9 p.m., Nassau County police responded to a disturbance at a home on Harvard Street.They found a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 59-year-old woman lived in the home, but the deceased has not been identified.No one has been arrested and there was no apparent motive.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.