Woman killed in Hempstead; no arrests made

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A woman was found stabbed to dead at a home in Hempstead Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., Nassau County police responded to a disturbance at a home on Harvard Street.

They found a woman in an upstairs bedroom who had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 59-year-old woman lived in the home, but the deceased has not been identified.

Police said they are questioning a person who was taken into custody at the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.
