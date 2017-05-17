A woman was found stabbed to dead at a home in Hempstead Tuesday night.Around 9 p.m., Nassau County police responded to a disturbance at a home on Harvard Street.They found a woman in an upstairs bedroom who had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 59-year-old woman lived in the home, but the deceased has not been identified.Police said they are questioning a person who was taken into custody at the home.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.