A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.A judge sentenced 46-year-old Elaine B. Goodman of Dover on Thursday.Goodman, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, also was ordered to complete sexual disorders counseling and register as a sex offender.The attorney general's office declined to comment on the sentence.Goodman was arrested after Smyrna police received a report in March 2015 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Goodman and the boy.Goodman was charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual solicitation of a child.