  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
NEWS

Delaware woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.

By RANDALL CHASE
DOVER, Del. --
A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to raping her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend has been sentenced to probation.

A judge sentenced 46-year-old Elaine B. Goodman of Dover on Thursday.

Goodman, who pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, also was ordered to complete sexual disorders counseling and register as a sex offender.

The attorney general's office declined to comment on the sentence.

Goodman was arrested after Smyrna police received a report in March 2015 alleging an inappropriate relationship between Goodman and the boy.

Goodman was charged with third-degree rape, fourth-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual solicitation of a child.
Related Topics:
newsrapesentencingteenchildren
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Maid of Honor arrested after drunken rampage at wedding
Taxi driver in custody after stabbing, crash in Rye
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
De-icing fluid may be cause of sick flight attendants
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
More News
Top Stories
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
Ex-'Melrose Place' actress to be resentenced in fatal drunken driving crash
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Three rob would-be Good Samaritan who stopped to help with car
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Show More
Woman playing dominoes shot in neck in Bronx; no one in custody
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
Taxi driver in custody after stabbing, crash in Rye
'Couldn't save them:' 6 kids die in Baltimore house fire
More News
Top Video
Funeral begins for paralyzed detective who forgave shooter
Dead whale washes ashore in Flushing Bay, at end of airport runway
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
More Video