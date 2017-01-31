NEWS

Police arrest woman in Staten Island for selling drugs on middle school grounds

GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (WABC) --
A woman in Staten Island was arrested this past week after she was busted selling drugs at a middle school.

Police say that the unidentified woman was a paraprofessional at I.S. 49 who was caught selling fentanyl during her lunch break.

The illegal activity is said to be part of a now-busted drug dealing network that spanned from Edison Township, New Jersey to Staten Island.

Four additional people were arrested during the drug takedown as part of Operation Blue Angel.

Approximately 400 glassines of heroin and $11,000 in cash were also seized during the arrests.
