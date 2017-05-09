Woman robbed of wallet while attending church in Manhattan

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman while she was attending church in Manhattan.According to the NYPD, the 66-year-old woman was at the 5th Avenue Presbyterian Church last Thursday when she realized someone had swiped her wallet.Investigators say the thief then used her credit card to buy $900 worth of merchandise at a Lord and Taylor just a few blocks away.Police describe the suspect as a female, Black approximately 30-40 years of age, dark complexion, black hair, eye glasses and heavy set, last seen wearing an olive green jacket.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).