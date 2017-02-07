NEWS

Woman shot after car wanted for fleeing traffic stop crashes in the Bronx

The vehicle crashed at Bronx Boulevard and East 234th Street Tuesday morning, police said.

Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman was shot after a car wanted for fleeing a traffic stop in Mount Vernon jumped two curbs then crashed in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

Police said the car was stopped at Fulton Avenue and 4th Street just after 9 a.m. for excessive window tint, but the driver drove away, nearly hitting the officer.

A pursuit ensued, which ended up in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Authorities say the driver attempted to get around a blockade at East 234th Street and Bronx Boulevard, hopping two curbs before pulling into a gas station.

Authorities say the driver initially attempted to evade officers, driving northbound, but the driver then changed direction and intentionally rammed a Mount Vernon police vehicle, leading to Mount Vernon officers discharging their weapons. It is unclear how shots were fired during the incident.

A woman who was in the car was shot in the shoulder while trying to get out, police said. She is in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.

Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody following a struggle. So far, no weapon has been recovered from the vehicle.

Charges are pending.
