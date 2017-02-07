WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --A woman was shot after a car wanted for fleeing a traffic stop in Mount Vernon jumped two curbs then crashed in the Bronx Tuesday morning.
Police said the car was stopped at Fulton Avenue and 4th Street just after 9 a.m. for excessive window tint, but the driver drove away, nearly hitting the officer.
A pursuit ensued, which ended up in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Authorities say the driver attempted to get around a blockade at East 234th Street and Bronx Boulevard, hopping two curbs before pulling into a gas station.
Authorities say the driver initially attempted to evade officers, driving northbound, but the driver then changed direction and intentionally rammed a Mount Vernon police vehicle, leading to Mount Vernon officers discharging their weapons. It is unclear how shots were fired during the incident.
A woman who was in the car was shot in the shoulder while trying to get out, police said. She is in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital.
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody following a struggle. So far, no weapon has been recovered from the vehicle.
Charges are pending.