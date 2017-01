A woman was shot in the Melrose section of the Bronx Friday morning.The woman, in her 20s, was found shot in the neck on 159th Street just before 4 a.m.She was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious condition, although she appears to have been stabilized at the hospital.A man, in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans fled the scene.No arrests have been made.Shots were initially reported fired outside a deli at 845 Concourse Village West.