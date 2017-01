Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman in her home in Queens Village.The woman was stabbed at 104-25 212th Place around 3 p.m. Sunday and was rushed to the hospital. She is expected to survive.In a dark twist, the house has been in the news before. Two years ago, NYPD Officer Brian Moore was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. Authorities arrested a man in the same house, and charged him with killing the officer.No arrests have been made in the stabbing. Police are still investigating.