A woman was found stabbed to death at a home in Hempstead Tuesday night.Nassau County police responded to a disturbance at a home on Harvard Street just after 9 p.m.Arriving officers found 59-year-old Taracker McClendon in an upstairs bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police took 24-year-old Kevin Pratt into custody at the scene. He his now charged with second-degree murder.The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been released.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.