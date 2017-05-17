NEWS

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home; Suspect in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
A woman was found stabbed to death at a home in Hempstead Tuesday night.

Nassau County police responded to a disturbance at a home on Harvard Street just after 9 p.m.

Arriving officers found 59-year-old Taracker McClendon in an upstairs bedroom suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took 24-year-old Kevin Pratt into custody at the scene. He his now charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.
