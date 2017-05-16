7 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman sues Target after cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot

By
PARAMUS, New Jersey --
A New York woman has sued the Target corporation after one of its two-ton red balls rolled into her driver's side door.

Eileen Grady claims in her lawsuit that the company "knew or should have known" the concrete balls would come loose and create a hazard. The Pearl River resident is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

The lawsuit cites a security video captured Nov. 22 which allegedly shows the ball getting loose at a New Jersey store after being grazed by a pickup truck.

The ball then rolled into the store parking lot and crashed into Grady's 2015 Nissan Rogue. Grady says the damage to her car was more than $3,300 and she suffered both physical and psychological injuries.

A Target representative declined to comment on the suit.
