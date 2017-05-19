NEWS

5-year-old boy saves parents overdosing on heroin

EMBED </>More Videos

Both of these parents are being held in jail on $7,500 bonds after endangering their two children. (WCPO)

Police are calling a 5-year-old boy a hero after he ran over two blocks to alert his grandparents that his mom and dad were dying.

The two parents had a suspected heroin overdose when the young boy rushed to find help, saving his parents' lives. The incident took place in Middletown, Ohio on the morning of May 18.

"He walked in the door and mom and dad's not coming behind him and all of the sudden he starts saying 'Mom and Dad's dead, Mom and Dad's dead," said Kenneth Currey to WCPO.

Officials said they found two people, Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall, lying unconscious on the floor.

Johnson was given Narcan and woke up shortly afterward, police said. He told police that he used heroin and was arrested, an officer said.

Marshall and Johnson face two charges of endangering children and one count of disorderly conduct with heroin.

The boy and his younger sibling are in the custody of their grandparents.

For more, go to WCPO.
Related Topics:
newsdrugdrug addictionchild endangermentparenting
Load Comments
NEWS
Saudi Arabia's human rights record scrutinized ahead of Trump visit
Superintendent: No link between bullying and 8-year-old's death
Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Comey to testify in public before Senate Intelligence Committee
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
More News
Top Stories
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Man trapped under car in Times Square speaks out
Sources: Man tried to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Timeline of events revealed in deadly Times Square crash
Show More
Huma Abedin files for divorce from Anthony Weiner
Reports: Trump called Comey 'nut job' to Russians; Adviser under scrutiny
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
More News
Top Video
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
More Video