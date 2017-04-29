NEWS

Police: 4-year-old girl critically injured after falling out Queens window

Eyewitness News
A 4-year-old girl fell out of a second floor window of a home in Queens, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on 86-71 77th Street in Woodhaven.

Officials say the girl was playing with other children in a room when she fell out of the window on the left side of the home. There were adults home at the time.

The girl was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.
