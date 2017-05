A young girl in Brooklyn is fighting for her life after police say a driver struck her and then sped off.Police say the 8-year-old girl was crossing the street mid-block Saturday evening on East 31st Street in Marine Park when she was struck by a Honda Accord that then took off.The girl is now in stable condition at Maimonides Hospital where she is being treated for head injuries.Witnesses say the girl ended up tossed under a parked vehicle.