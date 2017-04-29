  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: President Trump speaks at rally on 100th day in office
Police: 4-year-old girl injured after falling out Queens window

CeFaan Kim has the latest from Woodhaven.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
A 4-year-old girl was injured after falling out of a second floor window of a home in Queens, police say.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday on 86-71 77th Street in Woodhaven.

Officials say the girl was playing with other children in a room when she fell out of the window on the left side of the home. The girl fell about 20 feet. There were adults home at the time.

Neighbors describe how the child's grandfather came out panicking.

"I overheard a gentleman outside, very distraught, and I came outside and saw him holding his granddaughter, apparently she had fallen out of a second-story window next door, and she was unresponsive when I saw her, and he was attempting to give her CPR," said Joseph Ray.

The girl was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, and her mother tells Eyewitness News that she is breathing on her own.
