Two young boys rushed to save and protect their mother from a would-be home invader armed with a knife in Brooklyn.The family members were slashed and stabbed in the struggle in doorway of their apartment, but they managed to keep the suspect out of their Brownsville home."I have kids, and right now, the person is still on the loose," the victim said. "And I fear for my life."She fears for her life so much so that she didn't want her face shown, or those of her children who may have saved her life on Sunday evening. That's when a man she had never seen burst into her apartment."He came inside and he kept stabbing me in my head," she said. "I was telling him, 'Please don't kill me.' My 13-year-old son was saying, 'I beg you, please don't kill my mommy.'"Her sons were also trying to help at the same time, and both her sons were stabbed in their hands."I heard her scream, and so I ran and I saw he had the knife," the 13-year-old said. "And that's when I ran to him...choking him, and I twisted his arm."The 13-year-old continued to struggle with the man, and then the 11-year-old son got involved with a pan he got from the kitchen."That's when I ran back, took the frying pan and hit him in the head with it like six times," he said. "So he was going like this, backing up, backing up."The suspect then ran from the apartment.Police say he's about 5-foot-5 with dreadlocks and a tattoo on his face, in his early 20s and last seen wearing a black bubble jacket.The hero kids are just happy it wasn't worse."Thank God she's alive," the 11-year-old said. "Me and my brother tried our best to keep fighting and keep fighting and never give up."