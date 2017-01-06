Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: Shots fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
NEWS
Your Eyewitness News Update
Email
Your news and Accuweather from Eyewitness News (WABC)
Friday, January 06, 2017 01:19PM
news
eyewitness news update
NEWS
Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
FLOTUS Signs Off: 'I Hope That I've Made You Proud'
Multiple Fatalities in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport: Sheriff
PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Trump Says US Will Be 'Paid Back' by Mexico for Border Wall
Top Stories
Multiple fatalities reported in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, coroner says
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer, dies at 36
Runaway dogs lead to mysterious investigation involving mailman
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
Top Video
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
Trump getting classified report on election hacking
Cardinal to be installed as leader of Newark Diocese
