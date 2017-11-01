NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

VIDEO: NewsCopter 7 shows path of destruction on West Side Highway bike path

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno is live over Hudson River Park from NewsCopter 7.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan --
NewsCopter 7 was over the West Side Highway to show the one-mile crime scene over Hudson River Park's bike path.

*Click on video in player above to watch.*
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampagewest side highwayhudson river parkterror attackLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Federal agents search home of bike path rampage suspect
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Federal agents search home of bike path rampage suspect
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
Two students injured in NYC attack, one in critical condition
New allegations leveled against actors Spacey, Piven
Iconic NYC Halloween parade marches on after terror attack
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Show More
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Timeline: New York City truck attack
NY steps up security in wake of bike path terror attack
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
California school barricade ends with suspect in custody
More News
Top Video
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Federal agents search home of bike path rampage suspect
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video