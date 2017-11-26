Nick and Drew Lachey ask for help to find man who shot bar employee

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for suspect in shooting of worker from Nick and Drew Lachey's bar

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
Nick Lachey and his brother Drew are pleading for the public's help to find the person who shot their employee in the face.

Elizabeth Richardson was walking across the street near Lachey's Cincinnati sports bar Thursday morning when the gunman yelled at her from a van, police said.

Richardson, who is recently engaged and the mother of a 3-year-old son, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Ellie sustained injuries to her face and jaw," according to a page asking for donations. "She's in stable condition, but it's still unclear how long she'll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail. Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she's back on her feet."

Nick opened the bar in 2015 with his younger brother, Drew. On Saturday, Nick tweeted "Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!"

Nick said that Ellie was the brightest light.


Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s who was wearing gold-rimmed glasses and has a light beard who drove a van.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
woman shotshootinginvestigationu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Gunfire report at mall appears to be accidental discharge
Vandalism at NJ churches probed as possible bias crimes
Subway service disrupted when portion of wall falls onto track
Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Mother who killed disabled daughter commits suicide
Police: Man arrested after crashing into patrol cars during chase
Plane found to have 4 blown tires after landing at Newark
Show More
Conyers steps aside from House panel amid sexual harassment allegations
4-alarm fire tears through commercial building in Brooklyn
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
Woman dies following fire that also killed her 2-year-old son
Flight to Newark diverted when passengers felt light-headed
More News
Top Video
Vandalism at NJ churches probed as possible bias crimes
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store
More Video