New Jersey church volunteer arrested for alleged child porn possession, distribution

BEACHWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
An Ocean County man who may have been a leader in a local church was arrested Tuesday for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

45-year-old Anthony Mauro of Beachwood was arrested after there was an indication that someone within the county had downloaded child pornography. This initiated a month-long investigation, which led them to obtaining a search warrant for a home on Compass Avenue in Beachwood. The search and forensic examination of computers in the home found over 100 movies and images of child pornography.

Mauro was taken into custody and is currently awaiting a first appearance hearing.

Mauro is believed to be a volunteer Youth Team Leader for the Saint Barnabas Catholic Church. Investigators have not yet made a connection between the criminal charges and Mauro's volunteer position.
