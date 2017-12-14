NJ elementary school closed Friday following chemical leak

It happened at Gantner Avenue School in Elmwood Park on Wednesday afternoon.

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
An elementary school in New Jersey is closed on Friday, following a chemical leak reported on Wednesday that sickened several students and some employees.

The chemical leak was first thought to be a carbon monoxide scare and led to the evacuation of Gantner Avenue School in Elmwood Park.

The leak happened in the heating and air conditioning unit on the roof of the school. It caused several students, a custodian, and a firefighter to the hospital for treatment.

Two students fainted and a third complained of nausea. Several other students went to a nearby firehouse to be treated.

Hazmat tested the children for carbon monoxide at the firehouse, but found no trace of the gas.

They later found that the incident was caused by glycol, a chemical which is part of the HVAC system in the school.

The school did reopen on Thursday, but then six staff members were sent home sick. Two even had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials and outside companies have determined that the HVAC unit is working properly, however the school says that: "Out of an abundance of caution and to be proactive, we will be closing school tomorrow to perform these additional tests, to ensure the safety of our students and staff. As soon as we have those results, we will be sharing them with the community."
