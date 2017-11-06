NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Funeral services will be held Monday for the New Jersey man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.
Hundreds turned out Saturday at the wake for Darren Drake at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford.
A funeral home spokesman says it was extended due to the large crowd, which included several elected officials from the region.
The funeral will be held at the Church of the Ascencion in New Milford.
The 32-year-old project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center was out for a bike ride between meetings Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.
His father, James Drake, says that he drove Darren every day to the train terminal in suburban Hoboken so he could commute to his job in the city.
Drake's father described him as the perfect son.
Five of the victims were part of a larger, close-knit group of friends who had graduated together from a school in Argentina in 1987.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
