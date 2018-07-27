CAR CRASH

Teaneck woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Delaware car crash speaks out

The New Jersey woman who lost her husband and four daughters in a deadly Delaware car crash is calling for authorities to press criminal charges against the driver of the pickup truck that struck the family's car.

Mary Rose Trinidad, 55, of Teaneck, wiped away tears Friday as she spoke out for the first time since the tragedy.

"I'm dying inside over and over again. Justice will not bring them back, but we will be in a safer place," she said.

Trinidad and her family were inside a minivan traveling northbound on Route 1 July 6 when a pickup truck traveling southbound crossed the median and struck the family's vehicle.

The crash killed her husband, 61-year-old Audie Trinidad, and her four daughters: 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 14-year-old twins Melissa and Allison. Ballocanag survived and was treated for serious injuries.



The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard Jr., of East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not faced criminal charges, but an investigation is ongoing.

"Now that they're gone, I have nothing to look forward to but justice for them," Mary Rose Trinidad said.


Authorities indicated the investigation could last for months, said Diane Lucianna, the attorney representing Mary Rose Trinidad.

"We want to push this case forward as quickly as possible. We really feel the man should be in handcuffs behind bars. He's not. We're hoping that happens soon," Lucianna said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose Trinidad.

