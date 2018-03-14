Northwestern University gun report labeled a swatting incident

EVANSTON, Illinois --Northwestern University was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.
University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus.
NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available.— Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018
University officials called for those in the area to shelter in place while police responded.
In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Evanston police said there was a report of a gun and "shots fired" but that officers had not found "evidence of a victim, scene or gunman."
Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found.— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018
Authorities briefed the media at the scene called the incident at Northwestern University a "swatting incident."
The call that prompted the massive police response reported on a shooting in an apartment that reportedly has been vacant for months.
Indications are that call came from outside the Chicago area, somewhere southeast of Rockford, Illinois.
