Northwestern University gun report labeled a swatting incident

NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

Northwestern University was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus.University officials called for those in the area to shelter in place while police responded.In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Evanston police said there was a report of a gun and "shots fired" but that officers had not found "evidence of a victim, scene or gunman."Authorities briefed the media at the scene called the incident at Northwestern University a "swatting incident."The call that prompted the massive police response reported on a shooting in an apartment that reportedly has been vacant for months.Indications are that call came from outside the Chicago area, somewhere southeast of Rockford, Illinois.----------