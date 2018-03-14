  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Northwestern University gun report labeled a swatting incident

(Colin Boyle/The Daily Northwestern)

EVANSTON, Illinois --
Northwestern University was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.

University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus.

University officials called for those in the area to shelter in place while police responded.

In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Evanston police said there was a report of a gun and "shots fired" but that officers had not found "evidence of a victim, scene or gunman."

Authorities briefed the media at the scene called the incident at Northwestern University a "swatting incident."

The call that prompted the massive police response reported on a shooting in an apartment that reportedly has been vacant for months.

Indications are that call came from outside the Chicago area, somewhere southeast of Rockford, Illinois.

