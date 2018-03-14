  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus

(Colin Boyle/The Daily Northwestern)

EVANSTON, Illinois --
Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.

In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Evanston police say there was a report of a gun and "shots fired" but that officers had not found "evidence of a victim, scene or gunman."



University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.


The school also tweeted about the report, asking people to stay away from the area and to "shelter in a safe place and stay until further notice."

The report comes as students across the country walked out of school to protest gun violence.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
northwestern universityIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NJ school official allegedly threatened pre-schoolers with knife
NYPD: Man used dumbbell to kill possible sex partner
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
Traveler infected with measles visited Newark Airport
High school student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Show More
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Coaches suspended after participating in LGBTQ charity game
WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with drunk driving
Parents of NYC helicopter crash victim sue pilot for negligence
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos