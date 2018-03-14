Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus

Evanston and NUPD in the area of Emerson and Maple. Report of gunman and shots fired in a residential building. Area checked no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman found. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 14, 2018

NUPD responding to Evanston campus emergency. Remain in safe place. If not on campus, stay away. More info will be provided when available. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school's suburban Chicago campus.In a Twitter post Wednesday afternoon, Evanston police say there was a report of a gun and "shots fired" but that officers had not found "evidence of a victim, scene or gunman."University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.The school also tweeted about the report, asking people to stay away from the area and to "shelter in a safe place and stay until further notice."The report comes as students across the country walked out of school to protest gun violence.