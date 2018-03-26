NEW YORK (WABC) --The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary report Monday in the deadly East River helicopter crash.
Five people died on March 11, when the AS-350 operated by Liberty Helicopter tours plunged into the river. The victims were identified as 34-year-old Daniel Thompson and 29-year-old Tristan Hill, both of New York; 26-year-old Trevor Cadigan and 26-year-old Brian McDaniel, both of Dallas; and 29-year-old Carla Vallejos-Blanco, of Argentina. The pilot, 33-year-old Richard "Rick" Vance, was the only one to survive the crash.
The preliminary report summarizes the pre-flight activities, passenger briefings and the sequence of events leading up to the accident as described by the pilot during a post-accident interview.
The NTSB's examination of the helicopter is detailed in the report, including continuity of flight controls, continuity of drive, condition of rotor blades and the position of controls and switches. Descriptions of the engine, emergency float system, seats and restraint systems are also contained in the report.
According to investigators:
Vance said he he twice told the passengers, as part of two safety briefings, how to use the cutting tools located on the harnesses in the event they needed to cut themselves out. They were using restraints and tethers to allow them to reposition themselves around the chopper to take pictures.
The doors were off, and some passengers sat on the side of the chopper floor, with their feet on the chopper's skids.
At one point during the flight, the pilot noticed the front passenger's restraint was hanging from the seat. He asked the front seat passenger to put it back on. The pilot said this was not entirely unusual, and passengers have inadvertently done so in the past.
Later, the front seat passenger turned sideways and extended his feet outside the helicopter. At that time, the helicopter turned right faster than the pilot expected and began to suffer what appeared at the time to be engine failure.
After telling the passengers to get back in their seats as the aircraft began to descend, the pilot took several steps to restart the engine, but his first two tries were unsuccessful. He then began to prepare for a water landing and activated the floats at about 800 feet.
He reached down and noticed the emergency fuel shut off level was in the off position, and a portion of the front seat passenger's tether was underneath the lever.
He turned the fuel level back on and tried to restart the engine, and it began to work, but he didn't have enough altitude to fully restart. He positioned the lever back to off, hit the water, climbed up onto the belly and called for help.
The full preliminary report is available online.
