NY Governor Andrew Cuomo launches new effort to assist Puerto Rico in hurricane recovery

Efrain Diaz Figueroa, right, walks by his sister's home destroyed in the passing of Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

ALBANY, New York --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a new effort to help Puerto Rico rebuild after last year's hurricanes.

It's called the New York Stands with Puerto Rico Recovery and Rebuilding Initiative.

The first step will involve teams of experts who will assist local officials with rebuilding plans. Then this summer, groups of students from SUNY and CUNY schools will travel to Puerto Rico to work on recovery efforts.

Also planning to participate in the effort are organized labor and several organizations including Habitat for Humanity and the Partnership for New York City.

The Democratic governor has criticized the federal response and has offered New York's assistance to Puerto Rico for as long as it's needed.



----------
