Police: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro clocked at 119 mph in upstate New York

Jeanine Pirro attends the 20th annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

NEW YORK --
State police say Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has been issued a speeding ticket for going 119 mph in a 65 mph zone in upstate New York.

The New York Daily News reports the former Westchester County district attorney was stopped by a trooper on Sunday afternoon in Tioga County, which is west of Binghamton.

The police spokesman did not know what type of car Pirro was driving or whether she had any passengers.

In a statement from Pirro through Fox News Channel, she said he had been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn't realize how fast she was driving. She said she will "pay the consequences."

The ticket is returnable Jan. 8.

Pirro is host of the Fox News Channel show "Justice With Judge Jeanine."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
jeanine pirrospeedingtraffic stopNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following misconduct allegations
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
Unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1M to expire
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Bus blocks view of implosion in 'epic photobomb'
Cruise nightmare finally comes to an end
FCC chairman lays out plans to repeal 'net neutrality'
Show More
6 million doses of fentanyl seized in the Bronx, 16 arrested
Worker ID'd after body found in NY cosmetics plant explosion
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Atheists sue shelter over Catholic blessing of animals
Iranian national charged in HBO hacking
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos