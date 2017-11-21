State police say Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has been issued a speeding ticket for going 119 mph in a 65 mph zone in upstate New York.The New York Daily News reports the former Westchester County district attorney was stopped by a trooper on Sunday afternoon in Tioga County, which is west of Binghamton.The police spokesman did not know what type of car Pirro was driving or whether she had any passengers.In a statement from Pirro through Fox News Channel, she said he had been driving for hours to visit her ailing mother and didn't realize how fast she was driving. She said she will "pay the consequences."The ticket is returnable Jan. 8.Pirro is host of the Fox News Channel show "Justice With Judge Jeanine."