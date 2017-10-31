New York steps up security in wake of bike path terror attack

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has increased security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems around the state following the vehicle attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

Cuomo also directed the lights on the spire of 1 World Trade Center be lit in red, white and blue in honor of freedom and democracy. He said additional security personnel are being deployed to high-density areas and large public gatherings.

Eight people were killed and around a dozen injured when a man drove a rented truck down a bike path Tuesday afternoon. Police said they shot and wounded the attacker, but he is expected to survive.

Authorities say 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov came to the United States seven years ago from Uzbekistan under what is called the Diversity Visa Program, which offers a lottery for people from countries with few immigrants in America. Sources tell ABC News that in addition to an address in Tampa, he also lived in Ohio and most recently, in Paterson, New Jersey, where he lived with his wife and three children, according to a law enforcement official.

He was also the registered statutory agent for a pair of Ohio-based trucking companies: Sayf Motors Inc. in Cincinnati, and Bright Auto LLC in Cuyahoga Falls. It is believed he rented the truck at a Home Depot in Passaic.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
