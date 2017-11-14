New York City jury awards $2.2 million in police shooting of immigrant

NEW YORK --
A New York jury has awarded $2.2 million to the family of an emotionally disturbed immigrant who was fatally shot by police officers when he allegedly lunged at them with a knife.

The Manhattan federal court jury announced its verdict Tuesday in the death of Mohamed Bah, a 28-year-old Guinean immigrant and college student shot eight times by police in his home in 2012.

Judge P. Kevin Castel says he must still rule whether officers are protected by qualified immunity. He urged a settlement.

A city law spokesman says the city strongly disagrees with the verdict and will appeal.

A federal prosecutor this year closed a criminal investigation, finding insufficient evidence to charge officers.

A Manhattan grand jury in 2013 voted against bringing criminal charges against officers.
