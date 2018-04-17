NYCHA tenants go before NY Supreme Court over lead paint inspections

It is happening Tuesday in NY Supreme Court.

NYCHA tenants who say they've lived for years with toxic lead in their homes will have their day in court Tuesday.

Tenants will go before a New York Supreme Court justice.

Their lawsuit asks the court to force NYCHA TO conduct lead inspections within 90 days.

This comes after the Department of Investigation found the city failed to conduct annual inspections for more than three years.

Related Topics:
NYCHAleadcourtlawsuitNew York City
