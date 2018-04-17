NYCHA tenants win preliminary injuction in NY State Supreme Court ordering lead inspections

It is happening Tuesday in NY Supreme Court.

NYCHA tenants who say they've lived for years with toxic lead in their homes had their day in court Tuesday.

Tenants went before a New York Supreme Court justice.

Their lawsuit asked the court to force NYCHA to conduct lead inspections within 90 days. The judge agreed and granted a preliminary injuction.

This comes after the Department of Investigation found the city failed to conduct annual inspections for more than three years.

