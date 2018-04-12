NYPD expands 'neighborhood policing' to subways in Brooklyn, Bronx

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
The NYPD announced Thursday it is expanding its neighborhood policing program to subways in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Affected lines will see a 15 percent increase in uniformed police officers on patrol.

"Neighborhoods and communities take many shapes and forms throughout our great city-and not just above ground," Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said.

The NYPD says the crime-fighting strategy emphasizes crime reduction, collaborative problem solving and trust building in communities.

"Neighborhood policing has transformed the way our city is policed and helped make this the safest big city in America," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "More officers riding the rails will help deter crime before it happens and offer riders peace of mind while allowing straphangers to forge relationships with the men and women in charge of ensuring their safe travel."

The program will officially cover Transit District 12 in the Bronx, which contains the 2,5 and 6 lines. In Brooklyn, it will cover Travel District 30, which contains the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, B, D, Q, F, G and R lines.

These lines were chosen based on crime analysis, quality of life issues and ridership volumes, according to police.

The NYPD began implementing Neighborhood Policing in 2015. It currently operates in 63 precincts and hopes to cover all 12 Travel Districts by 2019.

